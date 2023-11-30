Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.94

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 109035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

