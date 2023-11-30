Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.55) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HBR

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Shares of LON HBR traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 229.50 ($2.90). 3,246,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,874. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.48. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 335.50 ($4.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 244.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.