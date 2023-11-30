Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.55) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
