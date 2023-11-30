Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Short Interest Down 30.8% in November

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

HWEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $12,862,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $3,348,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 440,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

