Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,156 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $58,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VEA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,334,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233,096. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.