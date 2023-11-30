Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.54. The stock had a trading volume of 444,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.60 and its 200 day moving average is $279.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $301.67. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

