HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.92

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €13.92 ($15.29) and last traded at €14.02 ($15.41), with a volume of 1916432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €14.42 ($15.85).

HelloFresh Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is €22.99 and its 200 day moving average is €23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

