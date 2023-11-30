HI (HI) Price Up 6.2% This Week

HI (HI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $330,340.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016840 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.69 or 1.00017139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004017 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,272,924,008.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00081508 USD and is up 8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $421,040.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.