Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 350.2% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,613,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after buying an additional 475,588 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,488,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 238,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

