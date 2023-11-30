Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.25

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.25 and last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.
Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.
