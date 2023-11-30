Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 334.5% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hitachi Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HTHIY stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.74. 31,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $96.52 and a 52-week high of $143.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $8.70. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hitachi will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.