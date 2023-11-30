Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $145.56 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.11 or 0.00026662 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $145.56 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00078017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00038902 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,398,388 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

