Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,169,799. The stock has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

