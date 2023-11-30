Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Buys 53 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,822. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $386.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.20 and its 200-day moving average is $327.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

