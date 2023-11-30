Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 226.3% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Handelsbanken raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

HSQVY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.50 million for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

