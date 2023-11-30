ICON (ICX) Price Down 1.9% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $246.75 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 973,204,028 coins and its circulating supply is 973,217,657 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 973,167,569.7016835 with 973,167,564.8594493 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25125879 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $16,868,645.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

