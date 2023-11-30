iExec RLC 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.37 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $107.75 million and $16.37 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,177.41 or 0.99989719 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003956 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.53842018 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $25,263,420.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

