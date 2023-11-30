Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 15,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.10.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Imaflex had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of C$24.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.