Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 17,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 98,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IKT

Inhibikase Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IKT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.