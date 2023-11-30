Insider Buying: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Buys 96,984 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 96,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,088,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,199,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,864,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 177,707 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583,553.94.

On Monday, November 13th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 507 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $16,751.28.

On Friday, November 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 34,320 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,293.60.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 139,409 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,477.39.

On Monday, November 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 164,607 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $5,622,975.12.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 144,027 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,726.33.

On Friday, October 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 75,299 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 32,523 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,597.39.

On Thursday, September 21st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 154,814 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,133,730.68.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,490 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $183,596.10.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ STAA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $81.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STAAR Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.