Insider Selling: BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 6,011 Shares of Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BILL Price Performance
Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.46. 3,127,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,257. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 1.97.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BILL
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.