Insider Selling: BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 6,011 Shares of Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.46. 3,127,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,257. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 1.97.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth $401,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of BILL by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Several research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

