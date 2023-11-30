Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Director Sells 3,258 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,199. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

