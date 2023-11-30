Insider Selling: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Sells 16,046 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $186,133.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

QuickLogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 325,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,500. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.60. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QUIK

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.