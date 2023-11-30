Insider Selling: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Sells 16,046 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $186,133.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 325,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,500. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.60. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

