Insider Selling: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Sells 6,116 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $70,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 325,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,500. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $152.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUIK. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

