Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CTO Sells 20,445 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CTO Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 803,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.54.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

