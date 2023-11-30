Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CTO Sells 20,445 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CTO Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 803,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.54.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
