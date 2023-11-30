Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Insperity has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Insperity has a 1-year low of $93.56 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSP

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $535,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,428.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,886 shares of company stock worth $4,097,872. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.