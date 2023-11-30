Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 2,181 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 2,181 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $82,725.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,074.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Monday, November 27th, Michele Murgel sold 3,732 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $143,234.16.
- On Friday, November 24th, Michele Murgel sold 1,026 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $39,572.82.
- On Monday, November 20th, Michele Murgel sold 3,448 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $133,575.52.
INTA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.50. 510,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $50.46.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
