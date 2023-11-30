Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $8.06 on Thursday, reaching $324.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,357,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,824,078. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,805 shares of company stock valued at $113,116,691 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

