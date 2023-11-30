Intergy Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,133,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,002,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.36. 2,662,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722,490. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

