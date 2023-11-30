Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 104,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1434 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 436.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 969,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 838,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 404.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 795,848 shares during the period.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

