Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the October 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 104,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $36.83.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1434 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
