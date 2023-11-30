Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,111. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $206.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1281 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.