Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 30th (AEE, AVB, CLS, COST, CPE, CRDO, CRM, DCI, DLTR, EOG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 30th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Ameren Co alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)

had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $595.00 to $615.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $44.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $260.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $300.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $280.00 to $300.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $290.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $122.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $214.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $38.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $194.00 to $226.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.