Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 30th (AEE, AVB, CLS, COST, CPE, CRDO, CRM, DCI, DLTR, EOG)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 30th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $595.00 to $615.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $44.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $260.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $300.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $280.00 to $300.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $290.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $122.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $214.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $38.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $194.00 to $226.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.