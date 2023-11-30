Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 30th (AMWD, ATKR, CVGI, CWST, DCI, FBMS, FCCO, FLXS, GLPG, HAE)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 30th:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

