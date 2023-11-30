Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 30th (AMWD, ATKR, CVGI, CWST, DCI, FBMS, FCCO, FLXS, GLPG, HAE)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 30th:
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.