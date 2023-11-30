iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,694. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

