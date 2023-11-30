iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.58. 1,055,023 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

