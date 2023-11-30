iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.54. 3,332,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,108. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

