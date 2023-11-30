Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.93

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.93 and traded as high as C$11.13. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.03, with a volume of 1,267,960 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.5804803 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

