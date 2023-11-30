JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.60

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 174626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

JBS Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.73 billion during the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

