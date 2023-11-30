Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.98 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $91,998.17 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,779.30 or 0.99984889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00340081 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $94,760.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

