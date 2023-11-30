Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.90-9.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.19.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.66. 12,208,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,533,148. The company has a market cap of $372.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

