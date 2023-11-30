Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Declares $0.53 Dividend

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5345 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,165.00.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

