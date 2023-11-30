Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Declares $0.53 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5345 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

JMPLY opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,165.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Dividend History for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.