JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 201,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 103,961 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $45.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

