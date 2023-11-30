JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,100 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,095. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
