JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,100 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,095. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.