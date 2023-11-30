Julie Gruber Sells 30,865 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) insider Julie Gruber sold 30,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $591,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,553 shares in the company, valued at $930,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GAP Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. 11,476,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,983. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 201.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.92.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.06%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of GAP by 13.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GAP by 19.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,405,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

