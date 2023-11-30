Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

JNPR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,062,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,091,136. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.