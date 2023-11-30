Justin E. Mirro Sells 45,000 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,364,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Amprius Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 435,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.23. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.