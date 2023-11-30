KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.69

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.69 and traded as low as $57.10. KBC Group shares last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 248 shares.

KBC Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

