Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $756.53

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 756.53 ($9.56) and traded as high as GBX 825 ($10.42). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 823 ($10.40), with a volume of 76,077 shares.

Keller Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 765.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 757.17. The company has a market cap of £590.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,034.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.85) per share, with a total value of £2,215.20 ($2,798.03). Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.