Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Trading Down 6%

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 76,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 185,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 million, a PE ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

