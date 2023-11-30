Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.30

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$34.30 and last traded at C$34.17, with a volume of 3592546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Get Keyera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Keyera Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9167637 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.